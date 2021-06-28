Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $67.50 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.50 million and $1.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.72 or 0.06052581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,007,423 coins and its circulating supply is 320,979,586 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.