SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

