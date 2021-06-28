SVB Leerink Raises Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $63.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

