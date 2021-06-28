Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVNLY shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

SVNLY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,179. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

