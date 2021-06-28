SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,598.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $15,572.64 and approximately $8,598.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT (CRYPTO:SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

