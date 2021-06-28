Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Achieves $68.04 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $68.04 million and $3.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00404697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,752,628 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

