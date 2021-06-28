Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAIPY opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

