Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $136.81 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

