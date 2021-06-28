Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post sales of $244.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $273.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $88.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $965.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,822. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.33. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

