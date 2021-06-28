Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. 100,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after buying an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

