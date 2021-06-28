Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 778.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 754.60 ($9.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 785.89. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

