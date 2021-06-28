Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Financial Review

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tattooed Chef currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Volatility and Risk

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $148.49 million 10.96 $68.72 million $0.07 285.71 Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tattooed Chef has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -10.82% -5.67% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats Jammin Java on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 4,300 retail outlets, as well as offers its products through the e-commerce channel. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Jammin Java Company Profile

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

