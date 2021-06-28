TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 100.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,046,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after buying an additional 524,995 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

