TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,016 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,438.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,461.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

