TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 402,767 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $321,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,998. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

