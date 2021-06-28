TD Asset Management Inc. Has $830.81 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78,638 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of TC Energy worth $830,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

