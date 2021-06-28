TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,012,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512,972 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Fortis worth $477,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.49. 5,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,840. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

