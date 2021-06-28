TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,058 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $375,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

