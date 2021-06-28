TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,325 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,325 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,540,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $132,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 792,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,034 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,852.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.84. 31,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,071. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

