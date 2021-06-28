Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,800 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,838,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 79,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.62. 233,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $971.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.