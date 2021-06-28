Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $11.83 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after buying an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.42. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.