Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

NYSE KL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.12. 31,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,463. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

