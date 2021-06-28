Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 121,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

