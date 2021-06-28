Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,900 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

