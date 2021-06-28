Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 30,252 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 350,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,879,871. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

