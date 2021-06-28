Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:PARR opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.