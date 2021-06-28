Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,958 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNW opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

