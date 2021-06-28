Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

LAUR stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.