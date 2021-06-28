Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.90 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.