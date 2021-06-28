Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 80.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 128,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

TWNK opened at $16.54 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

