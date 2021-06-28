Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after buying an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.