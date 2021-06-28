TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 4.6%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.07. 33,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,446,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

