Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. 9,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 507,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

