TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0059

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. TERA has a market cap of $4.96 million and $168,468.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.