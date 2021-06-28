Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $671.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

