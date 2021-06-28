TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading Down 5%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 14,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,481,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a market cap of $494.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

