Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

