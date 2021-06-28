The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

ALL stock opened at $130.78 on Monday. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

