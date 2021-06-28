The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKGFY. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

