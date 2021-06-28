The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $56.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.