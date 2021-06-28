The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,328,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $396.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

