The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XONE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $23.02 on Monday. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

