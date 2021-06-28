The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Up 6%

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.41. 15,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,132,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XONE. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $534.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.