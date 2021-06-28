The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

