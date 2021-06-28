The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Middleby in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

