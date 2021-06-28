The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Peel Hunt

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Shares of LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Thursday. The Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,357.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £671.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

