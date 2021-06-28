The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.14. 1,937,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,149. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In related news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

