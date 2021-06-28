The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,983 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

