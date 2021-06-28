Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $38,971.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.14 or 1.00001593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

