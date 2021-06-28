Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.14. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

