Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.14. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
